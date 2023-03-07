Athens City Schools will be closed on Friday, March 10, for Professional Development Day.
Spring Break is March 13-17. Kids Connection will be open March 13-16 at Ingleside Elementary School from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. We hope everyone has a safe, fun, and relaxing Spring Break.
This weekend, the time will spring forward on Sunday, March 12. It will provide an extra hour of daylight, which we will all enjoy with it being springtime. Be sure to also change out your batteries in the smoke detectors when the time changes to make sure they are always charged and working properly.
During Spring Break, City Park Elementary School will be moved into the new Athens City Primary School. Students and staff at City Park will return to class on Monday, March 20, at the new Athens City Primary location. The move over Spring Break allows for the City Park building to be discarded so that parking and bus staging areas can be prepared and ready for the fall of 2023. The anticipated date of moving Ingleside, North City and Westside schools to the new site is this summer.
Students and staff will wear crazy socks on Tuesday, March 21, as we show support for World Down Syndrome Day by Rocking Our Socks that day.
The Athens City Middle School boys soccer, baseball and golf teams are playing this week. Please be sure to visit our website for a schedule of the game times and locations.
Have a great week and weekend and remember to stay healthy, safe, and active!
Julie Lofland is the Family Engagement Coordinator for Athens City Schools and may be reached by emailing jlofland@athensk8.net
