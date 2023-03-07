Join McMinn County Schools tonight at 5:30 p.m. at E.G. Fisher Public Library.
This district-wide literacy event hosted by the library targets students in grades K-2. Students, friends, and family members are all welcome to attend. Children and families will enjoy a storytime and then make a fun craft afterwards. We appreciate E.G. Fisher Library for hosting our literacy events for McMinn County Elementary Schools.
McMinn County Schools celebrates National School Breakfast Week March 6-10. We are fortunate to have a great Food Nutritional Service Department that is devoted to serving our students nutritional meals each day. For more information on the importance of school breakfast, visit the School Nutrition Association website, schoolnutrition.org
Weekly menus can be found on our school websites and on the McMinn County Schools Facebook page.
Spring Break is March 13-17, with schools also being closed on March 20 for Teacher Inservice Day. We hope everyone enjoys their time with family and has a relaxing and safe break.
McMinn County Schools has announced the dates, times, and locations for Pre-K and kindergarten registration. Registration for Calhoun, E.K. Baker, Riceville and Rogers Creek will be at each school on April 3 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and April 4 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at each school for Englewood, Mountain View and Niota.
An exciting lineup of activities has been planned in our schools. Parents, guardians and students can find more information about district and school events by visiting the individual school's website and social media outlets and also the McMinn County Schools website and social media outlets.
Congratulations to our McMinn Central High School Chargerettes basketball team as they travel this week to Murfressboro for the state tournament. The game is today 11:30 a.m. CST.
Congratulations to our McMinn County High School Cherokees basketball team which advanced to the state tournament in Murfreesboro and play next Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. CST.
Finally, we would like to remind everyone that the school board meeting for McMinn County Schools is tonight at 5:30 p.m. at the McMinn County Center for Educational Excellence Building.
Trending Recipe Videos
Angie Dahle is the Parent and Family Engagement Liaison for McMinn County Schools. She can be reached by email at ADahle@mcminnschools.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.