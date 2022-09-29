NASHVILLE — The Tennessee Department of Education, in collaboration with the Tennessee STEM Innovation Network (TSIN), recently launched the “Reach Them All” initiative to highlight the importance of computer science instruction for all students and to provide Tennessee educators and district-level leadership professional development that integrates computer science practices into and across academic subjects and content.
Passed unanimously by the Tennessee General Assembly, Chapter 979 of the Public Acts of 2022 ensures all Tennessee school districts will implement new computer science requirements to ensure all students are fully prepared for the jobs of today and tomorrow.
“Governor Bill Lee’s computer science law will ensure all Tennessee students — in any grade and studying any subject — can develop the essential computer science skills that support success in school and in life,” said Commissioner Penny Schwinn. “Now, through the department’s partnership with TSIN, Tennessee teachers will have additional incentive and support to implement this work for their students and in their districts.”
As a result of the new legislation, all elementary schools must provide each student with grade-appropriate computer science education, all middle schools must provide students access to computer science instruction for a minimum of at least one grading period of one school year, and all high schools must provide all students who pursue a traditional diploma with at least one course credit of computer science education. Subject to state board of education approval, computer science credits will count as either a third-year science or fourth-year math.
To support this work, TDOE and TSIN’s “Reach Them All” initiative offers a train-the-trainer model for professional learning to develop communities of practice within every district, promote integration of computer science into all Tennessee classrooms, understand new computer science legislation, expectations and best practices, and create a network of best practices seen in districts regarding computer science statewide.
Each Tennessee school district is encouraged to name one Computer Science delegate to serve as a “Reach Them All” liaison to earn a $500 stipend and support their district in offering professional development opportunities in computer science.
Districts have until Oct. 7 to nominate their delegate.
“The most important task we have as 21st century educators is teaching all students, even our youngest learners, how computer science relates to all aspects of their lives,” said Brandi Stroecker, director of the Tennessee STEM Innovation Network. “That task begins with supporting educators in understanding that computer science is foundational. It is essential that we begin there and build the strongest of foundations.”
