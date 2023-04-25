Congratulations to Ms. Angel Hardaway, North City principal, as she moves forward in the Tennessee Principal of the Year selection process as a region-level semifinalist.
Also, Mrs. Chrissi McConkey, Ingleside first grade teacher, has moved forward in the Tennessee Teacher of the Year selection process as a region-level semifinalist.
We wish both of them the best in the next round for the Tennessee Principal and Teacher of the Year selection process.
As we end the month of April and look forward to May, we are so excited to celebrate the great things happening at Athens City Schools. Our school staff is doing an amazing job in the classroom and school this year. In a few weeks, we will be celebrating the end of the school year with awards programs and end-of-year activities.
Athens City Schools students in grades 2-8 continue with state testing this week. We encourage all students to eat a healthy breakfast and get plenty of rest so they can do their best this week. It is a time for them to shine with what they have learned this school year.
City Park and North City elementary schools will visit Camp Oo-Tah-Nee-Noh-Chee this week. ACS Camp is such a special place for students to visit. Camp Oo-Tah-Nee-Noh-Chee is Cherokee for "camp among big pines" and is located on beautiful Watts Bar Lake.
Camp Oo-Tah-Nee-Noh-Chee offers programs for students in second through eighth grade each fall and spring. It is the only group camp in Tennessee that is completely dedicated to the purpose of giving school children practical training in outdoor science and conservation and was built mostly by volunteer labor and money.
Have a great week and weekend and remember to stay healthy, safe, and active!
Julie Lofland is the Family Engagement Coordinator for Athens City Schools and may be reached by emailing jlofland@athensk8.net
