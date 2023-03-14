School Menus Mar 14, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MCMINN COUNTY SCHOOLSEvery school will offer assorted fruits and Mayfield’s milk with each lunch meal.Elementary SchoolsMonday - No SchoolTuesday - Roasted Chicken, Glazed Carrots, Broccoli with Cheese, Baked RollWednesday - Hamburger on Bun, Baked Fries, Fresh Trimmings, Baked BeansThursday - Chicken Nachos, Cheese, Salsa, Chopped Lettuce, Refried BeansFriday - Cheese Pizza Square, Baked Fries, Seasoned CornMcMinn County High SchoolsMonday - No SchoolTuesday - Roasted Chicken, Glazed Carrots, Green Beans, Broccoli with Ranch, Baked RollWednesday - Hamburger on Bun, Baked Fries, Fresh Trimmings, Baked Beans, Broccoli with RanchThursday - Chicken Nachos, Cheese, Salsa, Chopped Lettuce, Refried Beans, Baby Carrots with RanchFriday - Fish Sandwich, Baked Fries, Seasoned Corn, Baby Carrots with Ranch Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Gastronomy Food Agriculture School Systems Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Sweetwater Flea Market set to end 34 year run this month Man arrested after shots allegedly fired at family member residence Business Briefs Chargerettes expected to return entire team, motivated by title game loss Proving plenty: Chargerettes outlast Gatlinburg-Pittman to begin state Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Trending Recipes
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.