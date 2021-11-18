McMinn County Schools

Nov. 22-26

Every school will offer assorted fruits and Mayfield’s milk with each lunch meal.

In addition to the meals, every school sells USDA approved items that may be purchased by the student. Menu is subject to change.

Elementary schools

Students may choose the hot entrée listed or a peanut butter and jelly sandwich, cheese, crackers and additional fruit and vegetable items from the line.

Monday — Chicken nuggets, creamed potatoes, green peas, roll

Tuesday — Cheese pizza, fresh leafy green salad, seasoned corn

Wednesday — No school

Thursday — No school

Friday — No school

McMinn Central High School

Students may choose from the hot entrees listed, personal pizza, boxed sandwich meal, boxed salad and assorted a la carte items for purchase.

Monday — Chicken nuggets, creamed potatoes, green peas, fresh baby carrots, roll

Tuesday — Hamburger on bun, fresh trimmings, baked fries, fresh broccoli, baked beans

Wednesday — No school

Thursday — No school

Friday — No school

McMinn County High School

Students may choose from the hot entrees listed, personal pizza, deli line, boxed salad and assorted a la carte items for purchase.

Monday — Chicken nuggets, creamed potatoes, green peas, fresh baby carrots, roll

Tuesday — Hamburger on bun, fresh trimmings, baked fries, fresh broccoli, baked beans

Wednesday — No school

Thursday — No school

Friday — No school

