Congratulations to the Athens City Schools Building Level Teacher of the Year winners for the 2022-2023 school year!
The winners are as follows:
• Athens City Middle School - Becky Bryant
• City Park Elementary School - Angela Brown
• Ingleside Elementary School - Chrissi McConkey
• North City Elementary School - Rachel Coxey
• Westside Elementary School - Christy Medrano
Athens City Middle School will be having a Winter Fun Night for students on Friday, Dec. 2, from 3 to 5 p.m.
On Tuesday, Dec. 6, Athens City Schools will be providing a Financial Workshop for Families at noon at the Administration Building, located at 943 Crestway Drive. The seminar will be provided by Simmons Bank. Everyone is invited to attend.
December is National Handwashing Awareness Month. It is so important to wash our hands frequently to help slow the spread of illness in our families, schools, and community. The school nurses will be visiting classes this month to talk about the importance of handwashing. Handwashing is so important in helping stop the spread of germs.
Have a great week and weekend and remember to stay healthy, safe, and active!
Trending Recipe Videos
Julie Lofland is the Family Engagement Coordinator for Athens City Schools and may be reached by emailing jlofland@athensk8.net
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.