McMinn County SchoolsEvery school will offer assorted fruits and Mayfield’s milk with each lunch meal.
In addition to the meals, every school sells USDA approved items that may be purchased by the student.
Elementary schoolsStudents may choose the hot entrée listed or a peanut butter and jelly sandwich, cheese, crackers and additional fruit and vegetable items from the line.
Monday — Chicken nuggets, creamed potatoes, broccoli with cheese, roll
Tuesday — Hot dog on bun, baked fries, fresh cole slaw, veggie beans
Wednesday — no in-person school
Thursday — Turkey and dressing, creamed potatoes, green beans, yams, baked roll, dessert
Friday — Pizza sticks, fresh leafy green salad, seasoned corn
McMinn Central High SchoolStudents may choose from the hot entrees listed, personal pizza, and assorted a la carte items for purchase.
Monday — Chicken slider, fresh trimmings, seasoned corn, baby carrots
Tuesday — Hot dogs, chili, fresh cole slaw, baked fries, veggie beans
Wednesday — no in-person school
Thursday — Turkey and dressing, creamed potatoes, green beans, yams, baked roll, dessert
Friday — Chicken tenders, creamed potatoes, broccoli and cheese, baked rolls
McMinn County High SchoolStudents may choose from the hot entrees listed, personal pizza, and assorted a la carte items for purchase.
Monday — Chicken slider, fresh trimmings, seasoned corn, baby carrots
Tuesday — Hot dogs, chili, fresh cole slaw, baked fries, veggie beans
Wednesday — no in-person school
Thursday — Turkey and dressing, creamed potatoes, green beans, yams, baked roll, dessert
Friday — Chicken tenders, creamed potatoes, broccoli and cheese, baked rolls
This institution is an equal opportunity provider.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.