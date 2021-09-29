Tennessee Independent Colleges & Universities (TICUA) has announced the fifth cohort of its Executive Leadership Institute.
The organization is welcoming 20 senior officials from private and independent colleges across the state to the innovative leadership development program.
Among those officials is Stephanie Smallen of Tennessee Wesleyan University.
“The Executive Leadership Institute is unlike any other leadership development program in the state or nation, and we are excited to begin the fifth cohort,” said Claude Pressnell, president of TICUA. “Over the next nine months, these senior campus officials will have the opportunity to learn from each other and leaders in higher education about what it takes to build and sustain a healthy campus that helps students succeed.”
The ELI participants, known as Pressnell Fellows, have been selected by their institution’s president to participate. During the course of the program, they will gain knowledge and insight on issues related to leading a higher education institution today, including institutional governance, educational policy and politics, strategic planning, friend- and fund-raising, public relations, student success, internal and external communications, enrollment management, academics and faculty relations, and financial management.
In each of these areas, fellows learn from content experts and sitting TICUA member presidents. As well, they explore solutions to campus-specific questions, problems, issues, or challenges utilizing data-driven decision-making.
ELI graduates have gone on to serve in leadership positions at Tennessee higher education institutions including the presidencies of Johnson University, Bryan College and Lee University. Two fellows have served in interim presidencies at Martin Methodist University and Carson-Newman University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.