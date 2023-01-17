School Menus Jan 17, 2023 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MCMINN COUNTY SCHOOLSEvery school will offer assorted fruits and Mayfield’s milk with each lunch meal.Elementary SchoolsMonday — Chicken Sandwich, Baked Fries, Fresh Trimmings, Baked BeansTuesday — Manager’s ChoiceWednesday — Chicken Tenders, Creamed Potatoes, Green Beans, Baked RollThursday — Taco Soup with Cheese, Baked Scoops, Salsa, Broccoli with RanchFriday — Pizza Sticks, Marinara Sauce, Fresh Leafy Green Salad, Seasoned CornMcMinn County High SchoolsMonday — Chicken Sandwich, Baked Fries, Fresh Trimmings, Baked BeansTuesday — Manager’s ChoiceWednesday — Chicken Tenders, Creamed Potatoes, Green Beans, Veggie Pickups, Baked RollThursday — Taco Soup with Cheese, Baked Scoops, Crackers, Salsa, Broccoli with RanchFriday — Cheeseburger on Bun, Leafy Green Trimmings, Baked Fries, Cauliflower with Ranch Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Ranch Soup Salsa Gastronomy Food Bun Broccoli Cheese County × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Kittle sentenced to 17 years for nearly million dollar theft from VEC Police reports for Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023 Police reports for Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023 Police reports for Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023 Sunday School Lesson Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Trending Recipes
