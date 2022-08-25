Athens City Middle School girls soccer, softball, and tennis are playing this week. It is a great time to come out and show support to our athletes at Athens City Middle this fall. A listing of the game locations and times is located on our website at www.athenscityschools.net
Athens City Public Works will be hosting a meeting at Athens City Middle School on Tuesday, Aug. 30, from 5 to 7 p.m. This will be an opportunity to gain input from citizens in the community to inform interested parties of proposed traffic upgrades and gather feedback. This meeting is being held by the Public Works Department and will address items that are not on the school property itself.
We have great things happening at Athens City Schools this year! We have active PTOs, Adopt-a-School partners, and Family Engagement committees at our schools. If you would like to be involved in your child’s PTO or Family Engagement committee, reach out to your principal.
The 17th Annual Walk Across Tennessee fun, friendly fitness competition is now open to enroll online. It is a free eight-week program for individuals or teams. This would be a great family fitness opportunity to enjoy this fall. It’s free to participate! All participants will be entered in a drawing for some great door prizes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.