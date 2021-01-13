Athens City Schools is excited to announce the following teachers for being selected as 2020-2021 Building Level Teachers of the Year:
• Athens City Middle School: Trey Ivins, instructional coach
• City Park: Miranda Brewer, first grade teacher
• Ingleside: Micki Parr, Pre-K teacher
• North City: Brooke Moore Tilley, third grade teacher
• Westside: Jennifer Rothenberg, fourth grade teacher
Trey Ivins, Athens City Middle School instructional coach, was selected as the Athens City Schools 5th-8th Grade Teacher of the Year and ACS District-Level Teacher of the Year for 2020-21.
Miranda Brewer, City Park Elementary School first grade teacher, was selected as the 2020-21 Athens City Schools Pre-K-4th Grade Teacher of the Year.
We wish Mr. Ivins and Mrs. Brewer continued success as they represent Athens City in the Southeast CORE Region Teacher of the Year competition for the State of Tennessee.Athens City Schools Family Engagement committees will continue to meet virtually at each school this year. Visit our website to view the January 2021 calendar to see when your child’s school family engagement upcoming meeting is scheduled.
We appreciate our Family Engagement committees at all of our schools. They meet regularly throughout the school year to provide helpful information on academics, health, wellness and community support and opportunities available to families.
It’s a great way to be involved in your child’s school and education!
Just a reminder that all students at Athens City Schools can receive free breakfast and lunch this year. Virtual students can pick up free meals daily at the Athens City Middle School from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. daily. The meals are for any child 18 years old or younger.
The child does not have to be present to pick up the meals. The menu is available online to view and a copy of the menu is sent home each month.
Encourage your child to start their day with a healthy breakfast at school!
Next Monday, Jan. 18, is Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday and schools will be closed. Kids Connection will also be closed. Let us all be reminded to wear a mask, socially distance from others and wash hands frequently. If you are showing symptoms of illness it is recommended to stay home and avoid being around others so that illness does not spread.
Together we can slow the spread of COVID-19 in our community!
Have a great week and weekend and remember to stay healthy, safe and active!
