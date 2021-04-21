Etowah City School
3rd nine weeks
3rd grade — Savannah Watkins, Riley Gallups, Hunter Tessen, Caitlyn Bowman, Michael Dooley,
4th grade — Brady Carroll, Garrett Gaskins
5th grade — Ayden Nevins, Ben Webb, Tucker Troxel, Cheyenne Grayson, Austin Ball, Kaylyn Tincher, Rilan Baggett
6th grade — Raegan Belcher, Landon Morgan, Tristian Zoeller
7th grade — Skylar Bright, Lucy Gravley, Anna Carroccio, Payton Dixon
Makayla Foster, Grace Huff, Inez Leger
3rd grade — Lily Tran, Amari Dodson, Peyton Garland, Jetta McCloud, Giovoni Cuarto, Jackson Ruth, Lucien Watson, Davner Espitia, Colten Trotter, Chloe Woodruff, Leelynd Garcia, Zayden Guffey, Bryson Merritt, Luke Wheeler
4th grade — Teyla Davis, Eli Stanford, JD Sparks, Camden Nichols, Aaron Vanderveer, Jaylynn Watson, Jayden Sancez, Yana, Bryan, Ryder Brinkley, Jacob Carroccio, Natalie Kyle, Alivia Frase, Jordan Branson
5th grade — Mackensie DeMar, Cameron Bogle, Jacob Byers, Tony Johnson, Austen Mills
6th grade — Mathan Ailey, Jonah Arwood, Luke Carroll, Eric Leger, Jenna Landers, Dylan Winstead, William Pangle, Hayden Stansell, Britton Lopez, Iziah Burton
7th grade — Clara Randall, Sierra Johnson, Emma Choat, Molly Gravley, Ryder Aderhold, Madelynn Kyle, Hannah Moses, Ruth Plebanski, Kataruh Mills, Lily Plemons, Lilly Rhodes
8th grade — Skylar Morgan, Bryson Riden, Kaitlynn Rogers, Cade Gouge, Landon Plemons, Landen Adams, Anthony Thompson, Kaylee Crans, Damian Jaimes
