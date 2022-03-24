MCMINN COUNTY SCHOOLS

Every school will offer assorted fruits and Mayfield milk with each lunch meal. In addition to the meals, every school sells USDA-approved items that may be purchased by the student.

Elementary Schools

Students may choose the hot entree listed or a peanut butter and jelly sandwich, cheese, crackers and additional fruit and vegetable items from the line.

Monday — Ham & Cheese Sandwich, Fresh Trimmings, Baked Fries, Baked Beans

Tuesday — Chicken Parmesan, Leafy Green Salad, Green Beans, Breadstick

Wednesday — Popcorn Chicken, Creamed Potatoes, Green Peas, Baked Roll

Thursday — Manager’s Choice

Friday — Pepperoni Pizza, Fresh Leafy Green Salad, Seasoned Corn

McMinn Central High School

Students may choose from the hot entrees listed, personal pizza, boxed sandwich meal, boxed salad, and assorted a la carte items for purchase.

Monday — Ham & Cheese Sandwich, Fresh Trimmings, Baked Fries, Baked Beans, Broccoli with Ranch

Tuesday — Chicken Parmesan, Leafy Green Salad, Green Beans, Seasoned Corn, Breadstick

Wednesday — Popcorn Chicken, Creamed Potatoes, Green Peas, Veggie Pickups, Baked Roll

Thursday — Manager’s Choice

Friday — Chicken Nuggets, Quick Baked Potatoes, Green Beans, Baby Carrots with Ranch, Baked Roll

McMinn County High School

Students may choose from the hot entrees listed, personal pizza, and assorted a la carte items for purchase.

Monday — Ham & Cheese Sandwich, Fresh Trimmings, Baked Fries, Baked Beans, Broccoli with Ranch

Tuesday — Chicken Parmesan, Leafy Green Salad, Green Beans, Seasoned Corn, Breadstick

Wednesday — Popcorn Chicken, Creamed Potatoes, Green Peas, Veggie Pickups, Baked Roll

Thursday — Manager’s Choice

Friday — Chicken Nuggets, Quick Baked Potatoes, Green Beans, Baby Carrots with Ranch, Baked Roll

