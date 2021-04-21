Today, students and staff wore purple to celebrate Purple Up: For Military Families.
It is a day set aside to show our appreciation and support to military families. We appreciate all that have served or are currently serving in the armed forces.
Be sure to visit our social media pages to see pictures of our Purple Up day.
State testing continues in grades 3-8 this week. It is a time for students to shine and show what they have learned this year. We know they are going to do great!
Athens City Middle School spring sports schedule can be found online on our website at www.athenscityschools.net
On Friday, April 23 students will be bringing home the last midterm report for this school year. It is hard to believe that the school year will be coming to an end on May 27.
Enjoy the beautiful spring weather this week by taking a walk, run or hike with your family. Outdoor exercise is good for our health by allowing us to destress and relax.
We hope everyone has a safe, healthy and enjoyable weekend.
Julie Lofland is the Family Engagement coordinator for Athens City Schools and may be reached by emailing jlofland@athensk8.net
