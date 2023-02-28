McMinn County Schools is celebrating Read Across America Week and emphasizing the importance of reading with your child.
To join in the celebration, please check with your child’s school for special events taking place this week. Families are encouraged to visit one of the Let’s Read 20 little libraries located throughout McMinn County and enjoy a book with their children.
Tonight at E.G. Fisher Public Library at 5:30 p.m., McMinn County Schools and the library are hosting a systemwide Literacy Event for sixth to eighth grade students and families. Students, friends and family members are all welcome to attend this fun, interactive game night.
Last Friday, our eighth grade students participated in Job Shadow Day. We would like to thank all our participating employers for allowing our students to spend the day with them and learn about various career opportunities. Our students have a bright future and we are grateful for the support of our community.
March 6-10 is National School Breakfast Week. Studies show that students eating a healthy school breakfast are more likely to reach higher levels of achievement in academics, score better on standardized tests, have better concentration and alertness, and maintain a healthy weight. For more information on the importance of school breakfast, visit the School Nutrition Association website, schoolnutrition.org
McMinn County Schools is committed to providing healthy meal options and is pleased to offer fresh fruits and Mayfield’s milk with each lunch meal. Weekly menus can be found on our school websites and on the McMinn County Schools Facebook page.
An exciting lineup of activities have been planned in our schools. Parents, guardians and students can find more information about district and school events by visiting the McMinn Monthly Newsletter section on our website, www.mcminnschools.com
Finally, we would like to remind everyone that the next school board meeting for McMinn County Schools is scheduled for March 9 at 5:30 p.m. at the McMinn County Center for Educational Excellence building.
Angie Dahle is the Parent and Family Engagement Liaison for McMinn County Schools. She can be reached by email at ADahle@mcminnschools.com
