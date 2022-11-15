CLEVELAND - Cleveland State Community College is preparing for an evening with basketball legend, Tamika Catchings.
A former Lady Vols basketball player, Catchings will speak about her career and life experiences as a four-time Olympic gold medalist and WNBA champion at the college on Feb. 23.
The "Evening with Tamika Catchings" will include a reception, dinner and keynote address at the Museum Center at 5ive Points on Feb. 23. Tickets are $125 per person and are now available through the Cleveland State website, mycs.cc/Tamika
All proceeds from this event go to the Cleveland State Foundation, which provides support for the college and hundreds of scholarships to students each year.
While in Cleveland, Catchings will take time to speak with children at the Boys & Girls Club Tucker Unit and also speak to over 1,100 middle and high school students from the five-county service area in the L. Quentin Lane Gymnasium on the Cleveland State campus.
Catchings is a four-time Olympic gold medalist, 10-time WNBA All-Star, five-time Defensive Player of the Year, and a WNBA Champion. While at the University of Tennessee, the Lady Vols had a record of 134-10 with four SEC regular season championships, three trips to the Elite Eight and two trips to the Final Four. She was a part of Pat Head Summitt's undefeated 39-0 squad in the 1997-98 season.
Beyond her on-court success, she is known for her off-court professionalism and was a three-time recipient of the Kim Perrot Sportsmanship Award. In 2004, she launched the Catch the Stars Foundation, which empowers youth by providing goal setting programs that promote fitness, literacy and youth development.
Since her retirement from professional basketball, Catchings added business owner to her resume. She divides her time between family, business interests, broadcasting, corporate boards and philanthropy.
“Tamika Catchings is a legend in the world of sports,” stated Dr. John Squires, CSCC Interim Vice President of Workforce Development, Institutional Research, and Advancement. “Her story is inspirational, and she has worked with organizations throughout the country to help youth. Cleveland State is excited to have Tamika Catchings on campus and in our community on Feb. 23-24, 2023.”
Companies that would like to sponsor a school in CSCC's five-county service area can visit mycs.cc/Tamika for more information. Details and ticket purchasing are also available by calling the Cleveland State Foundation Office at 423-614-8700 or e-mailing lmcchesney@clevelandstatecc.edu
