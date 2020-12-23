Cameron Brewster of Riceville graduated from Clemson University following the spring semester with a Master of Science degree in Biological Sciences.
Carly Sisson of Athens was named to the spring 2020 president’s list at Georgia State University.
To be eligible for the president’s list, degree-seeking students must have earned a GPA of at least 4.0 for a minimum of nine semester hours of academic credit taken at Georgia State during the fall or spring term with no incompletes for the semester. Eligible students must have a minimum GPA of 2.0 for all classes taken at Georgia State.
The outstanding academic achievements of undergraduate students at the University of Tennessee at Martin have been honored with publication of the spring 2020 chancellor’s honor rolls.
To be eligible for the chancellor’s honor roll recognition at UT Martin, a student must take at least 12 hours of credit (pass-fail courses are not included) and achieve a 3.2 (B) grade point average based on a 4.0 scale. Students can make the chancellor’s honor roll with honors (3.2 through 3.49), high honors (3.5 through 3.79) or highest honors (3.8 through 4.0).
Chancellor’s honor roll honorees with ties to McMinn County include Alexis H. Williams, high honors, and Jorge L. Sevilla, honors.
Local students have made the dean’s list for the Spring 2020 semester at Maryville College.
Consideration for the dean’s list is open to full-time students who have a grade point average of at least 3.6 in all work undertaken, no grade below a C and no incompletes for the semester.
Local students named to the dean’s list were Natalie Smith and Sarah Williams, both of Decatur.
Two McMinn County students were awarded bachelor’s degrees from Maryville College in May 2020: Caleb Underdown, a business analytics major from Athens, and Aaron Rucker, a physical education and health for teacher licensure major from Athens.
Austin Peay State University named the following local students to its dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester: Trianna Read of Decatur, and Robert VanHook of Georgetown.
To qualify for the dean’s list, students must earn a semester GPA of 3.5 or greater.
Lincoln Memorial University has announced its dean’s list for the spring semester of 2020.
To be placed on the dean’s list, the student must be a full-time undergraduate and have a 3.5 or higher, grade-point average for the semester.
The following local students were recognized: McKinley Burns of Calhoun, Laura Hall of Athens, Victoria Henry of Ten Mile, Macey King of Athens, and Kaitlyn Sneed of Decatur.
Austin Sisco of Decatur was named to the president’s list at Kennesaw State University for the spring 2020 semester.
To be named to the president’s list, each student must have satisfactorily completed at least nine semester hours with a term grade point average of 4.0.
Burgandy Payne of Etowah graduated from Mercer University’s College of Pharmacy with a Doctor of Pharmacy degree following the 2019-2020 academic year.
Megan C. Holmes of Ten Mile, whose major is Civil Engineering, was named to the president’s list at Clemson University for the spring 2020 semester.
To be named to the president’s list, a student must achieve a 4.0 (all As) grade-point average.
Katherine Goodin of Athens, and Grant Smith of Charleston were named to the 2020 spring semester dean’s list at Samford University.
To qualify for the dean’s list, a student must have earned a minimum 3.5 grade point average out of a possible 4.0 while attempting at least 12 credit hours of coursework. Dean’s list is the highest academic recognition given by the school at the end of each semester.
Garrett Snider of Etowah was named to the president’s list at Pensacola Christian College for the 2020 spring semester. This was a result of earning a semester grade point average of 3.90 or higher.
The following local students were named to the dean’s list at Pensacola Christian College for the 2020 spring semester: Sandy McElhaney of Athens, Sindy McElhaney of Athens, Rachel Newberry of Niota, and Andrew Ranck of Niota.
Jeremy Montgomery of Niota graduated with an Associate of Applied Science in Medical Laboratory Technology degree from Columbia State Community College following the spring 2020 semester.
Cleveland State Community College recognized the top students of spring 2020 who excelled in coursework both on campus and then from their homes.
Cleveland State identifies the top students each term based on the following criteria. Each semester, those students achieving a 4.0 GPA are recognized by being placed on the president’s list, Cleveland State’s highest academic honor. Those students maintaining a 3.5 to 3.99 GPA will be placed on the dean’s list. Those students achieving a 3.0 to 3.49 GPA are recognized by being placed on the honor roll.
To qualify for any of these awards, a student must have completed at least 12 credit hours of college-level courses during the term.
The following local students were named to the president’s list at Roane State Community College for spring 2020: Cortney Denney of Decatur, Daphne Pilkey of Ten Mile, and Emily Scott of Ten Mile.
To be eligible, a student must attain a 4.0 grade point average while attempting 12 or more semester hours of college-level courses.
The following local students were named to the dean’s list at Roane State Community College for the spring 2020 semester: Amy Braswell of Athens, Cortney Denney of Decatur, Madison McDonald of Ten Mile, Megan Norman of Ten Mile, Daphne Pilkey of Ten Mile, and Emily Scott of Ten Mile.
The dean’s list recognizes full-time students (those completing 12 or more semester hours of college-level courses) who attain a quality point average of 3.50 to 3.99.
The following local students were named to the dean’s list at the University of the South for the Spring 2020 term: Samuel Albert McDonald of Athens, and Kallysta Shea Erickson of Decatur.
To earn a place on Sewanee’s dean’s list, a student must earn a minimum grade point average of 3.625 on a 4.0 scale.
