The Athens City School Board met today for the February Board Work Session.
We appreciate our school board and the work they do each and every day for our students, staff, families and community. Athens City Middle School volleyball team continues with games this week. Please visit our website for the latest schedule of games. North City will be having a Virtual Talent Show this Friday. It will be a fun event for students and staff. Visit our website and social media pages to view pictures from the event.
Athens City Schools annual Family Engagement Survey is currently available to take online and by paper copy for this year. Please be sure to complete online or paper copy and return to your child’s school.
The feedback provided is so important to our school district. It is available in five different languages this year — English, Spanish, Japanese, Vietnamese and Gujarati. Please visit www.athenscityschools.net or our social media pages for a link to take the survey online.
We appreciate the feedback we receive each year!
It is hard to believe that we are in the last week of February.
The month of February has flown by and we look forward to what March brings with the hours of daylight being longer.
It is also a great time to enjoy the outdoors with a walk after school or work. Have a great week and weekend and remember to stay healthy and active!
Julie Lofland is the Family Engagement Coordinator for Athens City Schools and may be reached by emailing jlofland@athensk8.net
