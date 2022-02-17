Every school will offer assorted fruits and Mayfield milk with each lunch meal.
In addition to the meals, every school sells USDA-approved items that may be purchased by the student.
Elementaries
Students may choose the hot entree listed or a peanut butter and jelly sandwich, cheese, crackers and additional fruit and vegetable items from the line.
Monday — No School
Tuesday — Chicken Fajita, Cheese, Salsa, Chopped Lettuce, Refried Beans
Wednesday — Chicken Nuggets, Creamed Potatoes, Broccoli with Cheese, Baked Roll
Thursday — Chili Cheese Fritos, Baby Carrots with Ranch, Green Beans
Friday — Pizza Sticks, Fresh Leafy Green Salad, Seasoned Corn
McMinn Central highStudents may choose from the hot entrees listed, personal pizza, box sandwich meal, boxed salad, and assorted a la carte items for purchase.
Monday — No School
Tuesday — Chicken Fajita, Cheese, Salsa, Chopped Lettuce, Refried Beans
Wednesday — Chicken Nuggets, Creamed Potatoes, Broccoli with Cheese, Baby Carrots, Baked Roll
Thursday — Chili Cheese Fritos, Baby Carrots, Green Beans, Crackers
Friday — Buffalo Nachos, Salsa, Fresh Chopped Trimmings, Refried Beans
McMinn County High
Students may choose from the hot entrees listed, personal pizza, deli line, boxed salad, and assorted a la carte items for purchase.
Monday — No School
Tuesday — Chicken Fajita, Cheese, Salsa, Chopped Lettuce, Refried Beans
Wednesday — Chicken Nuggets, Creamed Potatoes, Broccoli with Cheese, Baby Carrots, Baked Roll
Thursday — Chili Cheese Fritos, Baby Carrots, Green Beans, Crackers
Friday — Buffalo Nachos, Salsa, Fresh Chopped Trimmings, Refried Beans
