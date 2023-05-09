On Wednesday, we celebrated National School Nurse Day.
Athens City Schools has five nurses in our schools this year. We appreciate everything they do for our students, staff, and families. Be sure to tell them how much you appreciate them the next time you see them.
• Athens City Middle School - Amelia Reedy
• City Park Elementary School - Sue Ann Patterson
• Ingleside Elementary School - Megan Dingess
• North City Elementary School - Annie Bryan
• Westside Elementary School - Melissa Randle
The last few weeks of school are filled with lots of great activities for students to participate in.
• Westside will be having field day and cookout on Friday. The rain date is May 15.
• Athens City Middle School will be having field day on Monday, May 15.
• Ingleside and North City will be hosting walk the halls for former students graduating from high school this year. Ingleside will begin at 9:30 a.m. and North City at 8:30 a.m.
• North City will have a Fifth Grade Promotion ceremony on May 15 at 6 p.m.
• Athens City Middle School will be hosting the Second Annual Bill Martin Athletic Banquet on Tuesday, May 16, at 6 p.m.
Be sure to visit our website and social media pages for a complete listing of the events and awards day programs.
This weekend, we celebrate Mother’s Day. We are so grateful for the amazing mothers and grandmothers in our schools and community. Happy Mother’s Day!
Have a great week and weekend and remember to stay healthy, safe, and active!
Julie Lofland is the Family Engagement Coordinator for Athens City Schools and may be reached by emailing jlofland@athensk8.net
