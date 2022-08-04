NASHVILLE — With the 2022-23 school year beginning across the state, the Tennessee Department of Education has launched the “Know More, Learn More TN” campaign to encourage all Tennessee parents and families to log in to the redesigned TCAP Family Portal for on-demand access to their student’s TCAP assessment results.
This year, the Family Portal has been redesigned to improve user friendliness, offer clarity of the printed state score report, and provide more actionable resources for families, and includes several new features: Personalized student video reports in five languages, sample questions, questions for parents to engage with their student’s teacher about their scores, and historical data to track student achievement over time.
“Thanks to the commitment of educators, parents, and district and school leaders, Tennessee students saw major academic improvements revealed in the 2021-22 TCAP results, bouncing back to pre-pandemic proficiency levels,” said Commissioner Penny Schwinn. “Now, parents and families can take the next step to log in to the TCAP Family Portal and continue partnering with their student’s teachers in essential discussions to support their student’s progress and how best to support their future success.”
Parents and families can follow these three steps to access the TCAP Family Portal:
1. Find their student’s “unique access code” or “USID” on the bottom right corner of the printed state score report.
3. Log in to find information on your student’s performance, a personalized video in your home language, questions to ask their teacher, and where they may need additional support.
Note: If a parent does not have a score report to reference, they should contact their school and ask for their student’s state ID number. They will add two zeroes in front of that seven-digit number to create an account.
TCAP measures the mastery of grade level standards and includes summative assessments for English language arts, math, science, and social studies for grades 3-8, high school end-of-course (EOC) exams in English I and II, Algebra I and II, Geometry, Integrated Math I, II, and III, Biology, and U.S. History.
The department will continue to update the Family Portal in the coming weeks. Later this summer, the department will add a Lexile measure to give parents more details about their student’s reading progress.
Visit the department’s TCAP webpage for more information.
