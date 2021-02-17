Athens City Schools’ annual Family Engagement Survey is currently available to take online and by paper copy for this year.
Please be sure to complete online or paper copy and return to your child’s school by Friday, Feb. 26. The feedback provided is so important to our school district.
It is available in five different languages this year – English, Spanish, Japanese, Vietnamese, and Gujarati. Please visit www.athenscityschools.net or our social media pages for a link to take the survey online. We appreciate the feedback we receive each year!
Athens City Schools Family Engagement, Kids Connection, Coordinated School Health, and Family Resource are partnering together to provide Working Together for Better Health virtual seminar on Tuesday, Feb. 23. It will begin at 7 p.m. on Zoom.
Please visit our website for the zoom link. We appreciate the partnership with the McMinn County Health Department for providing such great programs for our families and community.
Just a reminder that all students at Athens City Schools can receive free breakfast and lunch this year. The menu is available online to view and a copy of the menu is sent home each month. Encourage your child to start their day with a healthy breakfast at school!
Virtual students can pick up free meals at North City or Westside School from 9- 9:30 a.m. every Monday and Wednesday. The meals are for any child 18 years old or younger. Child does not have to be present to pick up the meals.
Have a great week and weekend and remember to stay healthy and active!
Julie Lofland is the Family Engagement Coordinator for Athens City Schools and may be reached by emailing jlofland@athensk8.net
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.