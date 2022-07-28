Athens City Schools is excited to welcome our first through eighth grade students on the first day of school today, July 28. It will be an abbreviated day with dismissal being at 12:20 p.m. for grades K-5 and 11:45 a.m. for grades 6-8.
Please note that Friday, July 29, and Monday, Aug. 1, are teacher inservice days so students will not report. All students will return on Tuesday, Aug. 2, for a full day of school. Pre-K and kindergarten will not begin until Aug. 2 and will follow a staggered schedule provided by the school they attend.
The Athens City School Board met yesterday for the July work session. We appreciate our School Board members for all they do to support our students, staff, families, and community.
The Kids Connection extended learning program will begin on Aug. 2 for students in grades K-8. The Kids Connection staff is excited to work with students and families this school year. If anyone is interested in joining the Kids Connection staff, please visit our website’s job openings page to apply.
Athens City Schools will continue to offer FREE 30-minute COVID-19 PCR testing for any staff member or student that would like to be tested. It is completely voluntary, and students must have parental consent before a test can be completed.
If you would like your ACS student to be COVID tested, please contact your child’s school nurse to set up an appointment. This is a great benefit that we can provide to our students and staff this year through the Epidemiology & Laboratory Capacity Grant.
Julie Lofland is the Family Engagement Coordinator for Athens City Schools and may be reached by emailing jlofland@athensk8.net
