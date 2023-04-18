McMinn County Schools did it again!
Students representing McMinn Central High School and McMinn County High School in competition last week at the Chattanooga Regional Science and Engineering Fair were Skylar Bright, Emma Choat, Annabeth Martin, Belle Curtis, Callie Peels, Reece Satherlie, Kenley Petrosino, Sophia O'Donnell, Kael Walden, Spencer Sullins, Arthur Walker and Patrick Ballinger.
The winners from the awards ceremony include: Special Awards Categories: 1st place, American Chemical Society Award: Arthur Walker and Patrick Ballinger; U.S. Stockholm Junior Water Prize: Kael Walden and Spencer Sullins; Senior Division Awards: 1st place, Chemistry: Arthur Walker and Patrick Ballinger; 1st place, Earth and Environmental Sciences: Kael Walden and Spencer Sullins; 1st place, Energy - Sustainable Materials and Design: Sophia O'Donnell and Kenley Petrosino; and overall 2nd place and winners of an all-expense paid trip to the International Science and Engineering Fair in Dallas as official observers: Arthur Walker and Patrick Ballinger. Way to go to Ms. Studdard Moses and all students involved!
Coordinated School Health Supervisor Shelby Roberts hosted a multi-cultural night with ESL students and families on April 11. Families celebrated together with a dinner and various activities set up by community partners. Our ESL Department displayed a video for parents and students to enjoy during the evening. We want to thank Let’s Read 20, Athens-McMinn Family YMCA, E.G. Fisher Public Library, and UT Extension for celebrating with us!
April 17-21 is National Volunteer Recognition Week and we want to say a big THANK YOU to everyone who volunteers at our schools and all our PTO representatives. We appreciate all your hard work and dedication to ensuring our students enjoy wonderful experiences daily in all schools.
An exciting lineup of activities has been planned in our schools. Parents, guardians, and students can find more information about district and school events by visiting school websites and social media outlets as well as McMinn County Schools' website and social media outlets. McMinn County Schools provides a monthly newsletter for elementary schools. This newsletter can also be found on the McMinn County Schools website.
McMinn County Schools is committed to providing healthy meal options and is pleased to offer fresh fruits and Mayfield’s milk with each lunch meal. Weekly menus can be found on our school websites and the McMinn County Schools Facebook page.
Be on the lookout, midterms to be sent home April 25.
