McMinn County Schools has much to celebrate in the first week of April!
On April 4, we observe National School Librarian Day and we are fortunate to have some exceptional librarians in our system who provide our students with excellent learning experiences.
From April 3 to April 7, we celebrate National Assistant Principal Week, recognizing the tireless efforts of our assistant principals in creating an excellent learning environment for both students and faculty.
Additionally, April 5 marks National Paraprofessional Day, where we express our gratitude to all paraprofessionals for their dedication to students, families, and schools.
McMinn County Schools has announced the dates, times, and locations for Pre-K and kindergarten registration. Registration for Calhoun, E.K. Baker, Riceville and Rogers Creek will be at each school on April 3 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and April 4 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Englewood, Mountain View and Niota.
Exciting activities are planned in our schools. You can learn more about these special events on each school's website and by visiting the McMinn Monthly Newsletter section on our website, www.mcminnschools.com
McMinn County Schools and the administration building will be closed on April 7 and April 10 in observance of Easter. We will resume classes on April 11.
McMinn County Schools' next school board meeting will be held on April 13 at 5:30 p.m. at the McMinn Center for Educational Excellence building.
Angie Dahle is the Parent and Family Engagement Liaison for McMinn County Schools. She can be reached by email at ADahle@mcminnschools.com
