Athens City Schools is closed today, Thursday, Aug. 4, for Inservice Day and Election Day. Kids Connection is also closed today. Students will return back to class on Friday, Aug. 5.
The School Board will meet on Monday, Aug. 8, at 5:30 p.m. for the regular monthly meeting. The meeting will be held at the Athens City Middle School library. It will also be streamed live on our ACS Facebook page.
Athens City Middle School fall sports are scheduled to begin this week. Please be sure to check our website for the upcoming dates and locations. We wish our ACMS athletes the best this season.
Athens City Schools is off to a great school year and has great things happening this year. We have active PTOs, Adopt-a-School partners, and Family Engagement Committees at our schools. We want our families and community to know that we are here for you. If you would like to be involved in your child’s PTO or Family Engagement Committee, reach out to your principal.
Athens City Schools continues to offer no cost breakfast and lunch to all students this year. We encourage all students to start the day with a healthy breakfast. The monthly menu can be found on the website at athenscityschools.net
Have a great week and weekend and remember to stay healthy, safe, and active!
Julie Lofland is the Family Engagement Coordinator for Athens City Schools and may be reached by emailing jlofland@athensk8.net
