American Education Week is Nov. 14-18. It is a week set aside to recognize and celebrate public education. Be sure to let your child’s teachers and staff know how much you appreciate them.
The Athens City Middle School basketball teams are playing this week. The schedule of games, times, and locations can be found on our website at www.athenscityschools.net
Westside will be having Grandparents Day celebrations on Tuesday, Nov. 15, and Wednesday, Nov. 16.
City Park will be having a Family Engagement meeting on Thursday, Nov. 17, at noon and hosting a Math Family Night at 5:30 p.m. that evening.
As we enter the winter months, it is a great time to be reminded to keep student phone numbers up to date. Inclement weather and school closings and/or delays will be communicated by SchoolCast, Facebook, Twitter, the school website, local radio stations and television stations. Please make sure your child’s school has the most current and updated phone numbers on file for your child.
Have a great week and weekend and remember to stay healthy, safe, and active!
Julie Lofland is the Family Engagement Coordinator for Athens City Schools and may be reached by emailing jlofland@athensk8.net
