Athens City Schools Annual Family Engagement Survey is available to take online and by paper copy for this year. Please be sure to complete online or paper copy and return it to your child’s school. The feedback provided is so important to our school district. It is available in five different languages this year — English, Spanish, Japanese, Vietnamese, and Gujarati. Please visit www.athenscityschools.net or our social media pages for a link to take the survey online. We appreciate the feedback we receive each year! Athens City Schools will be closed on Monday, Feb. 20, in observance of the Presidents Day holiday. Kids Connection will also be closed.
The Athens City School Board will meet on Wednesday, Feb. 22, at noon at the Administration Building for the February work session.
February is the month we set aside to recognize and show appreciation to our media specialists and school counselors. We are so appreciative of the job they do everyday for our students, staff, and families. Please be sure to let them know how much you appreciate them.
Athens City Middle School — Ashley Hardaway-Espey (Media Specialist), Roxanne Dingess (School Counselor)
City Park Elementary School — Stefanie Gose (Media Specialist), Bailey Roseberry (School Counselor)
Ingleside Elementary School — Brandy Sinclair (Media Specialist), Jessica Miller (School Counselor)
North City Elementary School — Daelyn Waldroup (Media Specialist), Mary Fowler (School Counselor)
Westside Elementary School — Jana Forrest (Media Specialist), Leidy Newton (School Counselor)
February is National Children’s Dental Health Month, which is a great opportunity to promote the benefits of good oral health. It is important to develop good dental health habits at an early age. Scheduling regular dental visits helps children get a good start on a lifetime of healthy teeth and gums. Tennessee Wesleyan University is offering free dental health services for children 18 and younger during the month of February. For more information, call 423-252-1475.
Have a great week and weekend and remember to stay healthy, safe, and active!
Trending Recipe Videos
Julie Lofland is the Family Engagement Coordinator for Athens City Schools and may be reached by emailing jlofland@athensk8.net
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.