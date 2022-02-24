The Athens City School Board met today for the February board work session. We appreciate our school board and the work they do each and every day for our students, staff, families, and community.
Join us on Feb. 24 to celebrate Health Family Night. The Chattanooga Children’s Creative Discovery Museum will be providing a fun interactive evening for students and families. The event is from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the Athens City Middle School cafeteria. Tennessee Wesleyan University education students will also be helping with this event. It is a fun, learning night for the entire family.
The North City Elementary School Talent Show is this Friday, Feb. 25, at 6:30 p.m. It is always a great night to watch the amazing talent of our students and staff. The community is invited to attend the North City Talent Show for a great night of entertainment.
February is the month we set aside to recognize and show appreciation to our media specialists and school counselors. We are so appreciative of the job they do everyday for our students, staff, and families. Please be sure to let them know how much you appreciate them.
• Athens City Middle School — Ashley Hardaway-Espey (Media Specialist), Roxanne Dingess (School Counselor)
• City Park Elementary School — Stefanie Gose (Media Specialist), Kayla Lee (School Counselor)
• Ingleside Elementary School — Brandy Sinclair (Media Specialist), Jessica Miller (School Counselor)
• North City Elementary School — Daelyn Waldroup (Media Specialist), Mary Fowler (School Counselor)
• Westside Elementary School — Jana Forrest (Media Specialist), Leidy Newton (School Counselor)
February is National Children’s Dental Health Month, which is a great opportunity to promote the benefits of good oral health. It is important to develop good dental health habits at an early age. Scheduling regular dental visits helps children get a good start on a lifetime of healthy teeth and gums.
As always, enjoy a great week and weekend by staying healthy and active!
Julie Lofland is the Family Engagement Coordinator for Athens City Schools and may be reached by emailing jlofland@athensk8.net
