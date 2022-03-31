The Athens City School Board met today for the Spring Retreat. We appreciate our school board members for their dedication and support for the students, staff, and community of Athens. It is exciting times at Athens City Schools with the new schools that are being built.
Pre-K registration packets for the 2022-2023 school year are now available to be picked up from any school office or the Administration Building. The registration date for 2022-2023 will be on April 8 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Ingleside School.
Also, kindergarten registration for the 2022-2023 school year will be on April 8 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at both City Park and Ingleside schools.
Summer Camp will be made available for students this summer from June 6 to July 1. The registration forms went home last week and are due back to your child’s school no later than April 4. It is a great learning opportunity for our students to be involved in this summer.
As always, enjoy a great week and weekend by staying healthy and active!
Julie Lofland is the Family Engagement Coordinator for Athens City Schools and may be reached by emailing jlofland@ athensk8.net
