Nov. 15-19 is American Education Week.
It is a great time to celebrate our staff and the work they do each day. We appreciate each of them.
If you see one of our staff this week, please let them know how much you appreciate the support and dedication they provide in educating our students.
The Athens City School Board met Wednesday for the November work session. We appreciate each of our board members for the dedication they have in supporting our students, staff and community.
As a reminder, schools will be closed on Nov. 24-26 for Thanksgiving holidays. Kids Connection will also be closed.
November is also Diabetes Awareness Month. Diabetes is a serious health condition that occurs when someone’s body does not have enough of a hormone called insulin or can’t use insulin properly.
It is commonly known as Type 1 or Type 2 diabetes. The following steps can help lower your risk of diabetes: staying at a healthy weight, exercise regularly, choose healthy foods and get plenty of rest.
Over the holidays, it is important to keep our health in check.
A few quick tips to practice during the holiday season could include:
• Break physical activity up into smaller chunks so it’s easier to schedule, like walking 10 minutes several times a day.
• Eat smaller portions at meal times.
• Drink plenty of water.
• Schedule some “me” time every day — a nap, dog walk or hot bath to get your energy back for the next celebration.
Have a great week and weekend and remember to stay healthy, safe and active!
Julie Lofland is the family engagement coordinator for Athens City Schools and may be reached by emailing jlofland@athensk8.net
