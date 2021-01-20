Athens City Middle School students returned back to the building for classes today.
The heating issues at the school have been fixed and we are so glad to have students and staff back in the building this week. We appreciate everyone who was involved in getting the heating issues repaired quickly and efficiently.
Thank you also to our cafeteria staff for providing daily hot meals to students by drive-thru.
The middle school basketball teams continue the season with games this week. We wish the best for our middle school Cougars. The schedule of games can be found on our website at www.athenscityschools.net
January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month. This is a key time for us all to educate ourselves about human trafficking and to learn to spot the signs of trafficking.
It is also a time for us take these messages to our workplaces, our churches, our schools, our representatives and everywhere else.
As we begin 2021, it is a great time to set some self-care, health, and fitness goals for our families. Let this year be a year to try a new food or recipe, spend more time with family, go outdoors on a scavenger hunt or set aside a time to play some board games.
In 2020, we learned that COVID-19 has required changes to our homes, work and community. Let’s make 2021 a year to stay connected and make memories with each other.
Have a great week and weekend and remember to stay healthy, safe and active!
Julie Lofland is the Family Engagement Coordinator for Athens City Schools and may be reached by emailing jlofland@athensk8.net
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.