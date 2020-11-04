November is here, which means it is also time for basketball.
The Athens City Middle School boys and girls teams are ready for a great season. The schedule of basketball games this year can be found on our website at www.athenscityschools.net
Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, we will be requiring temperature checks, wearing of face masks and social distancing when attending games this season. We appreciate the cooperation of everyone as we strive to keep our students, staff, families and community safe during this pandemic. The Athens City Schools November School Board meeting will be on Monday, Nov. 9. It will be streamed live on the Athens City Schools Facebook page for anyone who would like to view the meeting that evening. The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m.
On Nov. 10 at 7 p.m., an Opioid Crisis seminar will be provided to families and community members. The virtual event will be presented by Afterschool Heals Tennessee, Kids Connection, Coordinated School Health, and Family Resource. Opioids are a growing concern in our community and world. Please make plans to join us virtually by visiting our website at www.athenscityschools.net to find details on how to participate.
November is Diabetes Awareness Month. Diabetes is a serious disease that happens when someone’s body does not have enough of a hormone called insulin or can’t use insulin properly. It is commonly referred to as Type 1 or Type 2. The following steps can help lower your risk of diabetes: staying at a healthy weight, exercise regularly, choose healthy foods, and get plenty of rest.
Have a great week and weekend and stay healthy, safe and active!
