Honor Roll Mar 21, 2023

Etowah City School
Third Nine Weeks Honor Roll

Third Grade:
A Honor Roll:
Darcy Belcher, Chase Frost, Levi Copeland, Ethan Frost, Adriano Torrejon, Haisley Merriman, Jocelyn Silva

A/B Honor Roll:
Knox Beavers, Bryson Finney, Emma Roberts, Keera Rainey, Luciano Cardenas, Khai Thatch, Jarreth Copeland, Jamison Calhoun, Raiden McCloud, Maggie Fernandez, Sophia Johnson, Macie Johnson, Joaquin Torrejon

Fourth Grade:
A Honor Roll:
Haizel Martin, lsai Garcia, Max Nichols, Sophia Carroccio

A/B Honor Roll:
Skylen Shipley, Autumn Richter, Adi Strickland, Akeem Todd, Braylin Holtz, Scarlett Bright, Jacob Gordon, Jacob Newman, SJ Smith, Riley Wampler

Fifth Grade:
A Honor Roll:
Shannon Mullis, Chaylea Silva, Noah-Luc Clanton, Jetta McCloud, Jackson Ruth, Hunter Tessen, Davner Espitia

A/B Honor Roll:
Colten Trotter, Wyatt Stanford, Lucien Watson, Catie Natola, Kailyn Walker, Amari Dodson, Lily Tran, Leelynd Garcia

Sixth Grade:
A Honor Roll:
Brady Carroll, Jacob Carroccio, Jaylynn Watson, Harlee Cassada, Garrett Gaskins, Tara Thomas, Nate White, Natalie Kyle, Ryder Brinkley, Ethan Baldwin, Eli Stanford, Aaron Vanderveer

A/B Honor Roll:
C.J. Mattews, Abigail Birchfield, Isaac Garrido, Teyla Davis, Camden Nichols

Seventh Grade:
A Honor Roll:
Benjamin Webb, Mark Baker, Cheyenne Grayson, Tucker Troxel

A/B Honor Roll:
Jaevyn Jarrett, Avery Moore, Axzul Chennault, Steven Mathison, Ayden Nevins, Khloe Roberts, Brayden Snook, Kaylyn Tincher

Eighth Grade:
A Honor Roll:
Eric Leger, Raegan Belcher, William Pangle, Luke Carroll, Landon Morgan

A/B Honor Roll:
McKenzie McClure, Britton Lopez, Jayvon Batts, Addison Casey, Jonah Arwood, Jenna Landers, Mathan Ailey, Hayden Stansell
