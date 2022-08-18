Bright Spark has announced that Shaw Industries Group, Inc., is a contributing sponsor for Bridge Innovate’s Bright Spark 2022 Invention Challenge.
The Bright Spark Invention Challenge is a free virtual entrepreneurial innovation competition for fourth through 12th grade students hosted by Bridge Innovate — a management consultancy that encourages innovative leadership.
Students use the design thinking process to identify a real-world problem, empathize, ideate, and prototype a physical invention.
This year, students are asked: “How might we make the world a better and more sustainable place for everyone, including people in the future?”
Students are encouraged to explore sustainability, identify a “real need,” and design an inventive solution.
According to a news release: “This sponsorship is representative of Shaw’s effort to create a better future and a better world. By valuing and investing in the health, wellbeing, and success of all people AND the planet, Shaw strives to create a future that is sustainable for generations to come. Through the support of competitions like the 2022 Invention Challenge, Shaw aims to encourage and inspire the next generation of inventors.”
“We encourage students from around the world to participate in the Bright Spark Invention Challenge,” said Kellie Ballew, vice president of global sustainability and innovation at Shaw. “It’s by cross-pollinating ideas from diverse perspectives and considering new possibilities from fresh thinkers that we’ll all be able to develop innovative new solutions that are designed for people and the planet.”
