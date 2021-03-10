On Monday, the Tennessee Department of Education announced the 48 districts selected to participate in the optional, Pre-K through 12 Literacy Implementation Networks, part of the state’s Reading 360 initiative to help boost strong reading skills amongst Tennessee students.
Both McMinn County Schools and Athens City Schools are set to participate in the program.
As part of Reading 360, eight regional implementation networks will consist of 48 districts with the overarching goal of supporting the implementation of high-quality English Language Arts (ELA) instructional materials for Pre-K through 12 students through competitive grants.
“Over the next five years, the regional Pre-K through 12 Literacy Implementation Networks will foster opportunity for districts to learn from each other and to form unique partnerships to support high-quality literacy instruction to build strong readers, which ultimately promotes success for our students and our state,” said Commissioner Penny Schwinn.
Each regional implementation network will consist of one mentor district, four to six participating districts and a regionally selected vendor partner, with the option of selecting an elementary, middle or high school focus.Both MCS and ACS will be part of a network where Lenoir City Schools will serve as the mentor with Knox County Schools, Sweetwater City Schools and Hamilton County Schools also included.
Mentor districts have multiple years of instructional materials implementation experience and will help build capacity of participant districts who have adopted and purchased new ELA materials in the past year. Additionally, mentor districts will support participant districts’ system-level implementation strategy.
“Lenoir City Schools is thrilled to be able to join the PK through 12 Literacy Implementation networks to collaborate around the important work of supporting high quality literacy instruction,” said Millicent Smith, supervisor of Instructional Services with Lenoir City Schools. “We are excited to share lessons we have learned and look forward with anticipation to additional training and learning to support our continuous improvement.”
The district partnerships will help ensure teachers have the resources and support necessary to offer high-quality learning experiences for all children. Additionally, the networks will provide free coaching support for the training and use of Tennessee Instructional Practice Guides.
This competitive grant opportunity was open to all Tennessee districts to apply. The selected mentor and participating districts will agree to the grant requirements, which includes data sharing and a five-year commitment per the $20 million federal Comprehensive State Literacy Development (CSLD) grant awarded to the department to support the launch of the regional implementation networks.
To access additional resources on Reading 360, visit https://www.tn.gov/education/top-links/read ing-360.html
