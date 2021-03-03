March is here and we are excited about the days having more sunlight and spring-like weather.
It is a great time to enjoy the outdoors after work and school.
Pre-K registration packets for the 2021-2022 school year are now available to pick up at any of the Athens City Schools or administration office. The packet should be completed and returned by April 5. A child entering Pre-K must be four years old on or before Aug. 15.
Athens City Schools Family Engagement and Coordinated School Health is promoting a March Fitness Marathon March 1 through 31. All students and staff are encouraged to participate by logging your miles and turning in the log of miles to school office by Monday, April 5.
Our goal is to get everyone active by logging the miles for the month. It will surprise you how many miles you walk each day.
The Athens City Middle School spring sports begins this month. Please be sure to check out the sports schedules posted on our website. The baseball and boys soccer teams will begin games this week.
Athens City School Board will meet on Monday, March 8, for the March meeting. It will begin at 5:30 p.m. and be streamed on the Athens City Schools Facebook page.
Have a great week and weekend and remember to stay healthy and active!
Julie Lofland is the Family Engagement Coordinator for Athens City Schools and may be reached by emailing jlofland@athensk8.net
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.