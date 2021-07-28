Cleveland State Community College has received $3.6 million in federal funding from the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund III (HEERF) to help students negatively impacted by the pandemic.
Through this program, students can receive extra money to help pay for their upcoming fall and spring semester, along with other needs like housing, healthcare or childcare.
HEERF III is authorized by the American Rescue Plan (ARP) and was signed into law on March 11. It provides $39.6 billion in support to institutions of higher education to serve students and ensure learning continues during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The past 18 months of the COVID-19 pandemic have affected students and families across southeast Tennessee,” stated Dr. Michael Stokes, vice president for Student Services. “At Cleveland State, we know that students need support in a variety of ways, including funds to help cover their basic needs related to attending college. We hope that these funds will assist students in achieving their educational goals.”
Students will be able to request the funding by completing a two question survey in CougarNet by Aug. 20. Funds will be distributed for the fall semester as soon as the first day of the fall semester.
The amount distributed to each student will be based on a formula developed by the Tennessee Board of Regents staff and how many students request funding. A second allocation will be made for students enrolled in Spring 2022 that qualify.
“The U.S. government, along with the State of Tennessee, are making it very affordable to attend Cleveland State right now,” stated Dr. Bill Seymour, CSCC president. “Free tuition through Tennessee Promise or Reconnect, plus additional federal funds for fall and spring, make this the right time to start or return to college.”
For more information on Cleveland State Community College, visit the website at clevelandstatecc.edu or e-mail clscc_info@
