Athens City Schools is finishing up the last week of school before Christmas Break.
Due to the increase in COVID cases, quarantines, and staffing issues a change in schedule was announced on Sunday for our district. Students will be going virtual Dec. 16-18. Breakfast and lunch meals will be provided Dec. 16-18 as a drive thru pickup at Athens City Middle, North City and Westside from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. daily.
Neighborhood drive thru pickups provided by our ACS transportation team will also be available at Lee Manor, Clem Jones, and Forrest Hills from 10:45 a.m.-11:30 a.m. this week. Kids Connection will be closed Dec. 16 through Jan. 4.
This week we are excited to host a the virtual seminar on Thursday, Dec. 17, at 7 p.m. The topic is Healthy Holiday Meals on a Budget provided by UT Extension.
Join in the meeting to get some great healthy recipes and tips to enjoy this holiday season. Visit www.athenscityschools.net for link to join virtually.
As our number of COVID-19 positive cases rise in the community, the school district has added a link to our website to view our current data for our district. The Tennessee Department of Education COVID-19 dashboard is linked to our school website homepage to view the latest Athens City Schools data for positive cases in our district.
The information is updated every Monday. Please select Athens City to view our data.
Let us all be reminded to wear a mask, socially distance from others and wash hands frequently. If you are showing symptoms of illness it is recommended to stay home and avoid being around others so that illness does not spread.
Together we can slow the spread of COVID-19 in our community!
We wish all our students, staff, families and community a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year! We look forward to seeing our students and staff back to school in January.
Have a great week and weekend and remember to stay healthy, safe and active!
