Niota Elementary School
3rd nine weeks
3rd grade — Ella Ard, Autumn Blevins, Judah Cox, Floyd Norman, Matthew Longmire, Gracie Manning, English McGrail, Abby Rucker, Arieonna Simpson
4th grade — Jayden Branham
5th grade — Oakley Fowler, Christopher Malick, Jett Quarles
6th grade — Adalyne Brown, Corbyn Frisbee
8th grade — Ariana Burk, Gavin Fowler, Madison Mendenhall, Allie Smith, Autumn Taylor, Tyler Wortman
3rd grade — Isabel Campbell, Kollin Dixon, Kathryn Floyd, Brielle Fowler, Von Garcia, Joseph Harris, Chandler McLemore, Kash Medders, Zuleyma Portillo, Ellie Richeson, Connor Snodgrass, Kari Stockton, Alexis Tilley, Landon Wilcox
4th grade — Alexzander Anderson, Jaylynn Boggs, Madalene Call, Dylan Denton, Isabella Domzalski, Braylon Franks, Amelia Hall, Maverick Nabors, Julie Pedrick, Morgan Pratt, JT Raffield, Connor Reed, Abigail Sisk, Isley Stephens, Alex Stinnett, Katie Wallace, Elizabeth Waters
5th grade — Zamira Banegas, Jason Blevins, Akeelah Bowker, Jude Ison, Trentin Kennedy, Madlin Lynn, Robert Metra, Wyatt Rucker, Dallas Sisk, Jaymee Wall, Madison Waters
6th grade — Robert Bowers, Emma-Ruth Falls, Sapphire Hechanova, Nevaeha Lowers-Revels, Elizabeth Miller, Carmen Russell, Summer Taylor, Lillie White, Blaine Woody, Hailey Young
7th grade — Isaiah Ison, Landon James, Naveah’ Miles, Brayden Morgan, Love Patel, Shawn Pedrick, Denver Peppers, Linley Pratt
8th grade — Anna Atkins, Kallie Barrick, Sydney Bible, Sydnee Bovard, McKenzie Cunningham, Joseph Domzalski, Emma Givens, Austin Green, Anthony Henry, James Hinz, Karis Hopper, Makayla Keesler, Kayden Melton, Cierra Shelton, Luke Shirk, Morgan Webb, Braxton Webster
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.