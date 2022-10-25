National Principals Month is celebrated during the month of October. We appreciate the hard work of all the Athens City Schools principals. They do such an amazing job with our schools, students, families, staff, and community. Thank you, ACS principals!
• Mrs. Kristine Walden, City Park Principal
• Mrs. Jill Swafford, Ingleside Principal
• Ms. Angel Hardaway, North City Principal
• Mrs. Tracy Lee, Westside Principal
• Mr. Mike Simmons, Athens City Middle Principal
• Dr. Trey Ivins, Athens City Middle Assistant Principal
Athens City Schools students and staff are having a great week celebrating Red Ribbon Week and Spirit Week. We will end the week with the following activities on Friday:
• Athens City Middle will be having a Halloween Concert and Fall Festival at 6 p.m.
• City Park and Ingleside will be celebrating character award winners for October.
• North City will be having a walk-a-thon. It is always a fun day to come out and show support for the North City Eagles.
Athens City Middle basketball season will begin Nov. 1. The first game is at home against Rhea County. Please visit our website for a complete schedule of times and locations for the ACMS basketball teams.
North City will be having a Book Fair Oct. 31 - Nov. 4. This is a great time to stock up on books for the winter months and holidays.
Athens City Middle, North City, and Westside students will be participating in Mathfest next Thursday, Nov. 3. Our students are excited about this great event each year. We know they will do great as they compete against other local schools in our area.
Have a great week and weekend and remember to stay healthy, safe, and active!
Julie Lofland is the Family Engagement Coordinator for Athens City Schools and may be reached by emailing jlofland@athensk8.net
