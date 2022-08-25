Cleveland State announces McMinn and Meigs honor students Special to The DPA Aug 25, 2022 7 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Cleveland State Community College has announced students from McMinn and Meigs counties earning academic honors for the 2022 summer semester.Each semester, those students achieving a 4.0 grade point average are recognized by being placed on the President’s List — Cleveland State’s highest academic honor.The Vice President for Academic Affairs recognizes outstanding academic students maintaining a 3.5 to 3.99 grade point average by placing their names on the Dean’s List.Those students achieving a 3.0 to 3.49 grade point average are recognized by being placed on the Honor Roll.• President’s List: Nikita Gabel, Kevin Hafley, Victoria Maxwell and Lydia Neubert.• Dean’s List: Matt Banfield, Corey Clark, Timothy Rigney and Carissa Scealf.• Honor Roll: Jonathan Parrott and Brittany Roberts.To qualify for these awards, a student must have completed at least 12 credit hours of college-level courses during the term. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Student Dean's List Education School Honor Roll Credit Hour Grade Point Average Semester Cleveland Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Cherokees hang half a hundred, shut out Chargers for fifth straight year Tigers complete comeback over Sweetwater in dramatic fashion Police reports for Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022 Police reports for Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022 Police reports for Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022 Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Trending Recipes
