Fall is officially here and it is a great time to get outside and enjoy the beautiful weather.
Enjoy some family time outdoors by going on a walk, hike, visit a park or play outdoor games. Exercise is so important to help keep our bodies healthy. It is also a great time to work on logging your steps for the Walk Across TN program sponsored by UT Extension.
Athens City Schools continues to offer no cost breakfast and lunch to all students this year. We encourage all students to start the day with a healthy breakfast. The monthly menu can be found on the website at athenscityschools.net
Students attending virtually can also receive no cost meals this year by logging in to the schoolcafe website and reserving meals. This is available for any children age 2-18 but reservation of meals per household is requested.
Virtual families can pick up the meals on Monday and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at North City, Westside or Athens City Middle School. For questions, please contact 746-0540.
Please be sure to visit www.athenscityschools.net, ACS Facebook, Twitter or Instragram to follow the latest news and updates from our school district.
We are so thankful for everyone working together so our students, staff and families can attend school and remain healthy and safe during this pandemic. Let’s continue to do our part to slow the spread of COVID-19 virus by wearing a face covering, washing our hands with soap and water and practicing social distancing.
Have a great week and weekend and remember to stay healthy, safe and active!
Julie Lofland is the Family Engagement Coordinator for Athens City Schools and may be reached by emailing jlo fland@athensk8.net
