The Athens City School Board members met Wednesday for the fall retreat.
We appreciate all of our board members and administrators for the hard work and support they provide to our students, staff, families and community.
Athens City Schools students and staff are celebrating spirit week by dressing up each day. Be sure to visit our social media pages and website to see the pictures posted during this fun event.
October is Fire Prevention Month and we appreciate the Athens Fire Department for coming to our schools. The Athens Fire Department shared the fire prevention program with students to remind them of the importance of knowing an escape route in case of a fire.
It is so important to be prepared and to make sure your smoke alarm batteries are working properly and changed regularly. We appreciate our local fire department and emergency personnel for sharing with our students and staff each year.
Halloween is coming this weekend and a lot of community events will be held for families to participate in. It’s a great time to visit a fall festival, trunk or treat, Street of Treats, pumpkin patch and enjoy time with your family outdoors.
Have a great week and weekend and remember to stay healthy, safe and active!
Julie Lofland is the family engagement coordinator for Athens City Schools and may be reached by emailing jlofland@athensk8.net
