Parent teacher conferences week is Oct. 4-8. Your child’s school will be in touch in scheduling a time to meet with you about your child’s progress. Parent teacher conferences will be available in person, virtual or by phone. A reminder that masks or face shields are required if you attend in-person.
By participating in parent teacher conference, it will provide you with a better understanding of how your child is doing at school and learn how you can help support your child at home. Please note that a parent teacher conference can be requested at any time throughout the school year.
Let’s partner together to make this year the best school year for your child.
Westside School will have a walk-a-thon kickoff on Friday, Oct. 1 with the walk-a-thon scheduled for Friday, Oct. 8. North City will have a walk-a-thon kickoff on Friday, Oct. 8 and walk-a-thon is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 21. Athens City School Board will meet on Monday, Oct. 4 for the October meeting. The meeting will be held at the Athens City Middle School library at 5:30 p.m.
Please visit our Athens City Schools Facebook page to view the live stream of the meeting.
Let’s all to do our part to slow the spread of COVID-19 virus by wearing a face covering, washing our hands with soap and water, social distancing when possible and covering our coughs and sneezes. As a reminder, you can visit our website www.athenscityschools.net to view our weekly updates on COVID-19 dashboard which reflects the data from the week prior.
Have a great week and weekend and remember to stay healthy, safe and active!
Julie Lofland is the family engagement coordinator for Athens City Schools and may be reached by emailing jlofland@athensk8.net
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.