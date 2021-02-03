Athens City Schools Family Engagement, Kids Connection, Coordinated School Health, and Family Resource partnered together to provide the 5 Love Languages for Families Workshop for families on Tuesday.
UT Extension Agent Sarah Kite provided the virtual workshop for our families. It was very informative for couples, parents, grandparents and caregivers to learn strategies to strengthen bonds in all relationships.
The workshop focused on helping families grow stronger. We appreciate the partnership with UT Extension Agency for providing such great programs for our families and community.
National School Counseling Week is Feb. 1- 5. We appreciate all they do for our students, staff and families. They are:
• Jessica Miller – Ingleside/North City
• Ginger Murphy – City Park/Westside
• Roxanne Dingess – Athens City Middle.
Athens City Middle School volleyball season begins this week. Please visit our website to see the schedule of games and times. We wish our volleyball team a great season!
North City will be having a spelling bee on Friday, Feb. 5. Be sure to check out our social media pages for pictures and information.
Athens City School Board will meet on Monday, Feb. 8 for the February meeting. It will be streamed live on the Athens City Schools Facebook page for anyone that would like to view the meeting that evening. The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m.
A Celebrate Literacy event will be hosted at each school site on Tuesday, Feb. 9 from 4:30-6 p.m. by drive-thru. Please make plans to bring your family to any of our school sites to pickup a literacy bag to take home, which will include a build-a-book kit, free book and helpful reading tips to use at home per grade level.
We are excited to see our families drop by for this fun, engaging event.
Athens City Schools is kicking off the month of February with an emphasis on heart health. American Heart Health month is celebrated in February.
It is a time to raise awareness of heart health and heart disease. National Wear Red Day is Feb. 7 so pledge to protect your heart this American Heart Month!
As always, enjoy a great week and weekend by staying healthy and active!
Julie Lofland is the Family Engagement Coordinator for Athens City Schools and may be reached by emailing jlofland@athensk8.net
