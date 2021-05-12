In a few weeks, the McMinn Higher Education Center located at 2345 Denso Drive in Athens, will be opening its doors.
The center for collaborative higher education will include the Tennessee College of Applied Technology (TCAT), Cleveland State Community College (CSCC) and the McMinn County UT Extension Institute of Agriculture. This project will relocate current CSCC leased space, expand TCAT programs and relocate both UT Extension and Adult Education and create a space for local industry training to upgrade the existing workforce.
“Athens and McMinn County are located in the heart of our service area,” stated Dr. Bill Seymour, CSCC president. “This new facility will enhance educational opportunities and promote jobs throughout the region. Three educational entities under one roof is totally unique. Given the nature of our workforce needs it no longer makes sense to work in silos. Collaborations such as this will serve the community best.”
With the creation of the new center, more CSCC students will be able to complete degrees in Athens without needing to drive to Cleveland. Cleveland State will now be able to offer more general transfer, biology and chemistry labs, as well as expand both business and agriculture programs.
“We are so excited to welcome students, employees and visitors into the McMinn Higher Education Center with classes beginning on June 1,” stated Alisha Fox, vice president for Finance and Administration. “This building showcases a unique partnership between Cleveland State, TCAT Athens, UT Extension, and Adult Education. Many people have put a lot of hard work into making this happen and we are so looking forward to providing this state-of-the art learning environment in McMinn County. This has been a collaboration among multiple entities who have worked tirelessly over many years to see this dream become a reality and we can’t wait to share it with the community.”
The director of the Athens center was also excited about the possibilities the new building will bring. “For several years, I’ve noted how blessed we are as a rural community to have four different levels of higher education in McMinn County making it convenient to the surrounding rural counties as well,” MHEC CSCC Director Stefanie West said. “Now, a number of these certificates, degrees and continued educational opportunities will be offered in one single location. The McMinn Higher Education Center will serve our community and workforce in so many ways. We are excited to work with our occupant partners: UT Ag Extension, TCAT-Athens, and Adult Ed. The possibilities are limitless.”
According to West, the new facility will allow CSCC to expand its program offerings from 21 to 31 concentrations that can be completed in full at the MHEC with one to two online classes. This is a direct result of the availability of the science labs in the new facility. In addition, Cleveland State will also have an honors college at the MHEC.
“At CSCC and TCAT, students are able to reach their educational goals while saving money to apply to future college expenses at the next level of education by utilizing financial aid including, but not limited to, TN Promise and TN Reconnect,” West continued. “Having a strategic financial plan for education allows students to pursue even higher levels of education without accumulating significant student loan debt.”
Cleveland State will also be offering a Summer Bridge Program for incoming college freshmen in Athens for the first time this summer. The Summer Bridge program is a free, three-week program to help incoming freshmen start on a more college-ready level, both academically and socially.
Each day, students receive reading, English and math instruction. The classes are taught by college instructors so students experience what a college class is like. Classes are also offered in Cleveland on the main campus Monday through Thursday, July 12-29 from 9 a.m to 12:25 p.m.
To find out more information or to register for the Summer Bridge program, contact Andrea Byerly at continuinged@clevelandstatecc.edu or call (423) 473-2270.
