Calhoun Elementary School
4th: Jeremiah Allen, Joshua Austin, Kelsey McAlister, Kimber McAlister, Sarah Roberson, Maddie Schenck
5th: Samantha Dixon, Wyatt Flory
6th: Paisley Burnsed, Jayden Harper, Aubree Howard, Nanayaa Maloney, Susanna Jones, Kylie Spangler
7th: Greyson Gerrells, Daryll McKenzie, Zachary Melton, Linda Raulston, Bailey Derrick
8th: Jacob Austin, Adrian lvey, Trevon Dodd, Sarah Erwin, Aubrey Lee, Madelyn Tucker
4th: Gavin Ingle, Eric Mendoza, Madox Haupert, Jenna Richeson, Colt Rymer, Rachael Tickel, Addie Wilcox
5th: Daisy Bovard, Bryor Croomes, Spencer Evans, Kevin Jaramillo, Dixie McCoin, Seth Melton, Abby Ross, Eli Sneed
6th: Jarrett Douglas, John Monroe, Za’niya Moore, Maddy Shirk, Kayne Watkins, Baylee Weber, Haylee Garringer, Hannah Howard, Eva Leamon, Jacob Nelms, Alyssa Ownby, Savannah Sluder, Grace Tickel, Mekaila Winkler
7th: Tyler Exum, Phillip Hamby, Sienna Keylon, Yasmin Martin, Brianna Moore, Brody Croomes, Brylie Davis, Kellen Rummel, Savannah Russell, Hunter Young
8th: Alasia McDermott, Noelle Migneron, Sahara Mitteis, Gracie Potts, Landon Shirk, Jud Thompson, Boden Kapellusch, Kinsley Morrow
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.