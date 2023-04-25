McMinn Central High School's Skills USA team competed in the Skills USA State Leadership competition and brought home four gold and one bronze medal.
Congratulations to all these students. We are proud of your hard work, perseverance, and dedication.
• Third place in Cyber Security - Jeremiah Fetzer and Connor McBay
• First place in Nail Care - Kaydann Bennard and her model, Karimeh Franco
• First place in Basic Health Care Skills - Sydney Stansell
• First place in Esthetics - Miami Chandler and her model, Briely Derrick
• First place in Nursing Assisting - Savannah Markwell
Next week we celebrate Teacher Appreciation Week. At McMinn County Schools, we are proud of all our teachers and their dedication to our students. Every day is teacher appreciation day at McMinn County Schools.
May 1 is School Principal Day. Join us as we celebrate all principals on this special day. MCS honors principals for their significant impact on the success and well-being of our students.
National School Lunch Hero Day is May 5. We want to thank the School Nutrition staff for all their hard work throughout the year.
McMinn County Schools is committed to providing healthy meal options and is pleased to offer fresh fruits and Mayfield’s milk with each lunch meal. Weekly menus can be found on our school websites and the McMinn County Schools Facebook page.
The Idlewild School Reunion will be held on April 30 in the Rogers Creek School cafeteria and gym at noon.
McMinn County Schools next school board meeting will be held on May 11 at 5:30 p.m. at the McMinn Center for Educational Excellence.
Angie Dahle is the Parent and Family Engagement Liaison for McMinn County Schools. She can be reached by email at ADahle@mcminnschools.com
